2 die of diarrhoea, around 300 ill in West Bengal's Kamarhati

Two persons have died due to diarrhoea and around 300 people are suffering from the infection in North 24 Parganas districts Kamarhati, with the West Bengal health department declaring a cholera outbreak in the area, a senior official said on Thursday.Medical camps have been set up in that locality for distribution of ORS packets, the official stated.At least 297 people from Kamarhati Municipality have reported ill at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital due to the water-borne disease.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have died due to diarrhoea and around 300 people are suffering from the infection in North 24 Parganas district's Kamarhati, with the West Bengal health department declaring a cholera outbreak in the area, a senior official said on Thursday.

Medical camps have been set up in that locality for distribution of ORS packets, the official stated.

''At least 297 people from Kamarhati Municipality have reported ill at Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital due to the water-borne disease. As of now, 150 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

''Of the samples that were sent for detailed examination, three tested positive for 'Vibrio cholerae 01 Ogawa'. Fortunately, the causative agent is sensitive to most drugs,'' he explained.

A team of senior doctors from the state health department, during the day, visited the Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital and places in Kamarhati and inspected the water supply system, further advising adequate chlorination to kill germs, the official underscored.

''Three medical camps have been set up in Kamarhati, and over 16,000 ORS packets, along with plenty of halogen tablets, distributed to people in the affected areas,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

