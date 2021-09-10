China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 9 vs 28 a day earlier

Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2021 06:15 IST
China reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 9, down from 28 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Friday. None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 21 on Sept. 9, all of which were imported from abroad, the commission said. That compared with nine the day before. Mainland China's total confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 95,128, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

