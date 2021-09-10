Applications open for Pacific Suicide Prevention Community Fund

Applications have opened for the Pacific Suicide Prevention Community Fund as the Government acts to boost support amid the COVID delta outbreak.

"We know strong and connected families and communities are the most important protective factor against suicide and this $900,000 fund will help to support this work," Health Minister Andrew Little said.

"Pacific people continue to be disproportionately represented when it comes to suicide and this is another step to help change these statistics," Associate Health Minister Aupito William Sio said.

"This funding will mean more on the ground community interventions and programmes from Pacific providers so they can continue to work and support those in need in our communities," Aupito William Sio said.

The government continues to take strides to address mental health and wellbeing to lay the foundations for a better future for all New Zealanders, but we know there is more to do," Andrew Little said.

"Today is also World Suicide Prevention Day and its focus on mental wellbeing has added importance this year in the context of a global pandemic.

"It is a time when the world comes together to promote activities that will contribute to preventing suicide, vital actions when people are faced with the very personal impact of COVID-19," Andrew Little said.

The Pacific Suicide Prevention Community Fund applications close October 1, 2021.

Applications remain open for the $1.6 million Māori Suicide Prevention Community Fund, administered by Te Rau Ora.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)