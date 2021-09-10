Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, 36 fresh cases in a day; positivity rate 0.05 pc

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi in a day while 36 fresh cases were reported during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the city health department on Friday.

According to official figures, only one fatality due to Covid has been reported in this month so far -- on September 7. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.

The national capital has so far reported 14,38,153 cases of viral infection, of which over 14.12 lakh have recovered. The active caseload in the city decreased from 415 on Thursday to 399 on Friday.

The number of people under home isolation was 105 on Friday as against 114 a day before. However, the number of containment zones has slightly increased to 100 from 99 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

Delhi had recorded 36 cases on Thursday while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05 percent. On March 2, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded. The daily count of fresh cases had dropped to 20 on August 30 and one death was reported on that day. Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic between April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiraling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of daily cases as well as deaths has been showing a downward trend, and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Despite the fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently cautioned people that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserted that his government was preparing on a war-footing to combat it.

Delhi Health Minister Saturday Jain recently said the medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

