COVID-19: Punjab sees 30 new cases, 1 more death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:18 IST
With 30 fresh cases, the infection tally in Punjab reached 6,00,970 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related death in Amritsar took the toll to 16,453.

The toll included one death which was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases in the state was 323.

Ferozepur reported four cases, followed by three each in Faridkot and Mohali, among new COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,194, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported three new cases, taking the infection tally to 65,145.

With no death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 816.

The number of active cases in the city was 25 while the number of cured people was 64,304.

