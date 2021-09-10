Left Menu

Over 1.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:45 IST
Over 1.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1.53 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on September 9, according to the city government's Covid vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.

The present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for another four days, it said.

As on Friday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 8,38,040 coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 7,76,190 jabs are of Covishield and 61,850 are of Covaxin, according to the government data.

Of the 1,53,191 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 1,01,159 were first doses and 52,032 second doses, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,47,38,782, including 42,75,711 second jabs.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,07,565 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021