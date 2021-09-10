Over 1.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday
- Country:
- India
Over 1.53 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on September 9, according to the city government's Covid vaccination bulletin issued on Friday.
The present stock of coronavirus vaccines will last for another four days, it said.
As on Friday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 8,38,040 coronavirus vaccine doses, of which 7,76,190 jabs are of Covishield and 61,850 are of Covaxin, according to the government data.
Of the 1,53,191 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 1,01,159 were first doses and 52,032 second doses, it said.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,47,38,782, including 42,75,711 second jabs.
Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 2,07,565 doses per day, the bulletin stated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Covishield
- Covid
- Delhi
- lakh coronavirus
ALSO READ
84-day gap between two COVISHIELD doses based on vaccine efficacy: Centre tells Kerala HC
No proposal to change Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V dose Interval: NTAGI Chief Dr Nk Arora
SII informs Centre it will supply around 20 crore Covishield doses in Sep
Reducing gap between two doses of Covishield is being considered: Sources
If previously COVID-19 infected, single Covaxin dose draws same antibody response as two doses