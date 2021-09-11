Left Menu

India logs 33,376 new COVID-19 cases

India recorded 33,376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 11:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded 33,376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. Out of these, 25,010 cases were recorded in Kerala.

India's cumulative COVID count has now gone up to 3,32,08,330. There are currently 3,91,516 active cases in the country.

According to the Ministry, as many as 308 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,42,317. Meanwhile, India recorded 32,198 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the recovery tally has gone up to 3,23,74,497.

The recovery rate stands at 97.49 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.10 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.26 per cent.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 54 crore tests have been conducted so far, including 15,92,135 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 73.05 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date. (ANI)

