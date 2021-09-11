Left Menu

Mumbai records 365 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Mumbai on Saturday reported 365 new COVID-19 cases which took the citys caseload to 7,34,702, a civic official said.It also reported four fatalities which raised the death toll to 16,015.As many as 232 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recovered patients in the countrys financial capital to 7,11,554.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:15 IST
Mumbai on Saturday reported 365 new COVID-19 cases which took the city's caseload to 7,34,702, a civic official said.

It also reported four fatalities which raised the death toll to 16,015.

As many as 232 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recovered patients in the country's financial capital to 7,11,554. The tally of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the city rose to 96,86,025 with 35,851 samples tested on Saturday.

The recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double increased to 1,185 days.

There are no containment zones in the city now. As many as 43 buildings are sealed at present as five or more patients were found there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

