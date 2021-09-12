No more COVID-19 lockdowns, UK health minister suggests

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he did not expect the country to see any more lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 crisis and ruled out the use of vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events.

"I am not anticipating any more lockdowns. I think it would be irresponsible for any health minister around the world to take everything off the table but I just don't see how we get to another lockdown," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr show.

Asked about so-called COVID passports, Javid added: "What I can say is that we've looked at it properly, and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am pleased to say we will not going be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports."

