South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-09-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 00:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
South Africa will ease COVID-19 restrictions, including by shortening a nationwide curfew and extending the hours of alcohol sales, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Sunday.

Ramaphosa announced the country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions, where five is the highest, to an 'adjusted level 2' as a severe third wave of infections driven by the Delta variant tails off.

