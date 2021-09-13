South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa will ease COVID-19 restrictions, including by shortening a nationwide curfew and extending the hours of alcohol sales, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Sunday.

Ramaphosa announced the country would move down one level in a five-tier system of restrictions, where five is the highest, to an 'adjusted level 2' as a severe third wave of infections driven by the Delta variant tails off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)