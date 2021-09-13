Left Menu

Brazil registers 10,615 new cases of coronavirus and 293 new covid-19 deaths-health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 03:43 IST
Brazil recorded 10,615 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered almost 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 586,851, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

