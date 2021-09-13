Brazil registers 10,615 new cases of coronavirus and 293 new covid-19 deaths-health ministry
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 03:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 03:43 IST
Brazil recorded 10,615 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered almost 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 586,851, according to ministry data.
