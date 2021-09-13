Mexico reports 5,139 new COVID-19 cases, 224 more deaths
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-09-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 03:50 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 5,139 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 224 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,511,882 and the death toll to 267,748.
Health officials have previously said that the numbers are likely significantly higher than those recorded.
