India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 74.38 cr

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 74 crores, of which 53,38,945 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:22 IST
Image Source (PIB/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 74 crores, of which 53,38,945 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. "With the administration of 53,38,945 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 74.38 crores (74,38,37,643) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,64,949 sessions," the health ministry said.

Of the total, 1,03,64,261 healthcare workers received the first dose and 85,98,485 second vaccine doses; 1,83,37,884 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,40,44,281 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry, 29,92,22,651 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,37,98,076 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 14,37,03,736 people have received the first dose and 6,31,16,459 vaccine doses were given as the second dose. Whereas 9,32,06,216 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,94,45,594 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to the people over 60 years. Additionally, the recovery of 37,687 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,47,032. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.54 per cent.

Total 27,254 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 78 consecutive days now. India's active caseload is presently at 3,74,269 and it constitutes 1.13 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.11 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 80 days now. The ministry further said that the testing capacity across the country continued to be expanded in the last 24 hours saw a total of 12,08,247 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 54,30,14,076 cumulative tests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

