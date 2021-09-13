Survey in 2 Arunachal districts to identify persons with intellectual disabilities

A Hyderabad-based institute under the Union Ministry of Social Justice will conduct a survey from September 22 to identify persons with intellectual disabilities in two districts of Arunachal Pradesh where ''no schemes to empower'' such people are operational, an official said on Monday.

National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disability(NIEPID) will assess the condition of these citizens and provide certificates to them, he said. The institute, in collaboration with the state's health and family welfare department and the district authorities, will conduct the survey at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, Changlang town and Miao in Changlang district, NIEPID's Northeast coordinator Ganesh Sheregar told PTI. ''A team of NIEPID officials will soon visit Arunachal, the only state in India where no schemes to empower divyangjans are operational,'' he claimed.

The NIEPID will also distribute teaching and learning material kits worth Rs 20 lakh among persons with intellectual disabilities, Sheregar said.

Doctors and psychologists from the state would be joining the NIEPID team in every training programme.

