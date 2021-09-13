Left Menu

Sustained efforts needed to control vector-borne diseases, says Union Health Secretary

Union Secretary Health Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to all states and union territories (UTs) emphasising the acceleration of activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and calling for sustained efforts to reduce the vector density to control these diseases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:55 IST
Sustained efforts needed to control vector-borne diseases, says Union Health Secretary
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday wrote to all states and union territories (UTs) for accelerating activities for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as Dengue and calling for sustained efforts to reduce the vector density to control these diseases.

The letter written by Bhushan to the states/UTs read, "A surge in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases (VBDs) such as Dengue has recently been reported in some of the pockets in a few states in recent weeks. The spread and transmission of these diseases are influenced by environmental factors and their transmission is maximum during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods due to the congenial environment for vector proliferation. Therefore, it is imperative that sustained efforts are made to reduce the vector (mosquito) density to control these diseases." Further, he emphasised that Rapid response teams should be kept ready with all necessary logistics.

"I would like to emphasise on the acceleration of the activities for prevention and control of VBDs without cutting any corners for safety on COVID-19. Entomological surveillance, source reduction activities and prompt vector control measures must be implemented for minimising the risk of transmission. To enable monitoring of disease trends, it must be ensured that all the reporting sites submit their reports without delay. The Rapid Response Teams should be kept ready with all necessary logistics for time," stated the letter. The Union Health Secretary also said that a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for controlling the VBDs. The role of departments other than Health such as Urban and Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Departments etc is crucial, said Bhushan.

"The status and readiness for undertaking all of the above measures may personally be reviewed at your level to facilitate preventive measures, detect any potential outbreaks, for undertaking prompt and effective measures for transmission control and for providing comprehensive treatment to minimise morbidity and mortality on account of vector-borne diseases," he added. Bhushan's letter to the states/UTs comes amid a rise in Dengue and viral fever cases in the national capital after Uttar Pradesh. Most of the Delhi Hospitals are reporting viral, dengue and Scrub typhus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021