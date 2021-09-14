Left Menu

Haryana reports no new Covid death; 121 fatalities added after 'death audit'

14-09-2021
Haryana on Monday did not report any fatality due to COVID-19, even as 121 fatalities were added to the health department's daily bulletin, with a senior health official saying this was done after the conclusion of a ''death audit'' by a committee with regards to these deaths. Until Sunday, COVID-19 related deaths were 9,686, according to the health department's bulletin.

However, another bulletin on Monday showed the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state at 9,807.

According to the bulletin on Monday, ''The outcome of certain COVID-19 cases is under investigation with the state Covid Review Committee.'' The outcome of 121 cases has been declared as ''Covid deaths'' out of the total under investigation positive cases by the state death audit committee, said the bulletin.

Haryana's Director General of Health Services Veena Singh said the 121 deaths, which have been added to the bulletin, were under audit earlier.

''These 121 deaths were under audit. After the audit concluded, we added these to the bulletin after following a due process,'' she said over the phone.

These 121 deaths had occurred over the past several months, she said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 14 fresh Covid cases on Monday, which included four each from Gurgaon and Ambala districts, thus pushing the tally in the state to 7,70,659.

The total active cases in the state were 128, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,501.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD KJ

