UK's booster plan does not mean shots every six months - vaccine group chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:28 IST
The chair of Britain's vaccine group said it was unclear whether or not there would be a recurrent programme of COVID vaccine boosters every six months after a plan announced on Tuesday to offer people over 50 with a third shot this winter.

"The advice today does not imply that there will be a recurrent programme of booster doses every six months," said Professor Lim Wei Shen, chair for COVID-19 immunisation on the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

"I don't think I can say very much about the future booster programmes because we just don't have the data."

