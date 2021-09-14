Left Menu

MP govt plans to vaccinate 32.9 lakh persons on PM Modi's birthday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:49 IST
MP govt plans to vaccinate 32.9 lakh persons on PM Modi's birthday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has set itself a target of vaccinating 32.90 lakh persons against COVID-19 on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday. To accelerate vaccination and cover all those who have not been inoculated so far, a ''mega campaign 3.0'' will be launched from September 17 as per chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's directions, a government spokesperson said.

The state is aiming to inoculate 32.90 lakh persons on that day, said Dr. Santosh Shukla, director (vaccination) of the National Health Mission.

The government is also making efforts to achieve its goal of administering at least one dose of the vaccine to the entire eligible population of the state by September 26, he added.

Earlier, MP had set a record by inoculating 28.50 lakh persons on a single day.

As of Monday, a total of 5,19,49, 214 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021