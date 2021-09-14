Indonesia to promote sustainability in G20 2022 presidency -econ minister

Indonesia, which will assume the 2022 G20 presidency, is planning to focus next year's discussions on efforts to reach a sustainable, balanced and stable economic recovery in a post-pandemic world, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Indonesia plans to hold part of the G20 Summit in October next year on the tourist island of Bali with strict health protocols, Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's foreign minister said.

