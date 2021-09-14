US delivers additional doses of Pfizer vaccine to Tunisia via COVAX

Left Menu

The U.S.-Tunisia partnership is not only saving lives but also helping Tunisia move towards economic recovery in a post-pandemic climate.

Updated: 14-09-2021 19:21 IST
The U.S. remains committed to the people of Tunisia, their health and their long-term economic recovery. Image Credit: Twitter(@usembassytunis)
  • Tunisia

The United States delivered today 187,960 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Tunisia through the COVAX mechanism, bringing the total U.S. donated vaccines to Tunisia to almost two million vaccines since July 2021. These vaccines are part of our ongoing partnership with the people of Tunisia to defeat this devastating pandemic and reflect the strength of the U.S.-Tunisian bilateral relationship.

"The United States is committed to supporting the Tunisian people in their relentless efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to save lives and provide safe and effective vaccines to as many Tunisians as quickly as possible," added Ambassador Donald Blome.

The vaccines were received during a ceremony at Tunis-Carthage International Airport attended by Ambassador Donald Blome, Acting Minister of Health Ali Mrabet, Senior National Security Advisor Vice Admiral Abdelraouf Attallah, USAID Mission Director Scott Dobberstein, Director General of Military Health Major General Dr Mustapha Ferjani, UNICEF Country Representative for Tunisia Marilena Viviani, and WHO Representative in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has worked for hand in hand with Tunisia to provide life-saving medical equipment to counter the pandemic. In addition to critically needed vaccines, the United States provided one million litres of oxygen for immediate use at Tunisian hospitals, two field hospitals with ICU capabilities, lifesaving resuscitation and dialysis machines, and PCR testing equipment to over 40 hospitals throughout the country.

The U.S.-Tunisia partnership is not only saving lives but also helping Tunisia move towards economic recovery in a post-pandemic climate. The United States' support for small Tunisian businesses and firms to create and sustain jobs has been integral to mitigating the long-term economic effects of the pandemic. The U.S. remains committed to the people of Tunisia, their health and their long-term economic recovery.

(With Inputs from APO)

