Child dies of pneumonia in Bengal, 88 in hospital with high fever

One child died due to pneumonia and pleural effusion while 88 others are being treated for high fever and diarrhoea at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, a senior official at the medical establishment said. While 42 children were discharged from Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, blood samples were sent for tests to find out whether they were suffering from Chikungunya, Dengue, Scrub Typhus or Japanese Encephalitis.

''The child who died was from Mekhliganj and was brought to the hospital in quite a critical condition. He died due to pneumonia and pleural effusion. He was six years old and had congenital heart disease,'' Acting superintendent of the hospital, Dr Rahul Bhowmick, told PTI. Three children were referred to the North Bengal Medical College and Medical for advanced treatment, he said. Covid tests conducted on all the children were found to be negative, Bhowmick added.

Meanwhile, deputy health secretary Dr Ajay Chakraborty said an expert committee has been formed to supervise the situation.

