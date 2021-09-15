Left Menu

India logs 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, less than 30,000 cases for 4 consecutive days

India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 10:30 IST
India logs 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, less than 30,000 cases for 4 consecutive days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Of these, Kerala recorded 15,876 new COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has been reporting less than 30,000 cases of COVID infection for the last 4 days, the ministry said. According to the Health Ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 3,33,16,755 while 4,43,497 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 38,012 recoveries from the COVID-19 infection, taking the recovery tally to 3,25,22,171. The recovery rate is currently at 97.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.69 per cent.

A total of 54,60,55,796 samples for COVID-19 has been tested up to September 14. Of which, 16,10,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 75.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries till date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021