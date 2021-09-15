India logs 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, less than 30,000 cases for 4 consecutive days
India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
India reported 27,176 fresh COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Of these, Kerala recorded 15,876 new COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The country has been reporting less than 30,000 cases of COVID infection for the last 4 days, the ministry said. According to the Health Ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 3,33,16,755 while 4,43,497 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
Meanwhile, the country recorded 38,012 recoveries from the COVID-19 infection, taking the recovery tally to 3,25,22,171. The recovery rate is currently at 97.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.69 per cent.
A total of 54,60,55,796 samples for COVID-19 has been tested up to September 14. Of which, 16,10,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 75.89 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries till date. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
