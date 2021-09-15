Left Menu

UK's Javid says inflation jump is likely temporary

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:05 IST
British health minister Sajid Javid, a former finance minister, said on Wednesday he thought the 3.2% jump in inflation in August was probably a temporary increase but keeping an eye on inflation would make sense for governments around the world.

"My view is I think it is probably a temporary increase," he told BBC Radio, of the 9 year-high inflation reading. "We are globally seeing an increase in inflation and that is something that, for any government, they're going to have to take into account into future spending plans."

While Javid said he thought that the government's budget plans for the health service were sufficient to cover any rise in inflation, he added: "Keeping an eye on inflation makes a lot of sense."

