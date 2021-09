Average 77 rape cases daily in 2020; crimes against women down from 2019: NCRB data

Nearly 77 rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totaling 28,046 such incidents during the year, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data issued on Wednesday showed.

Overall, 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the country last year, down from 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, stated.

Of the total cases of crimes against women in 2020, there were 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims, according to the NCRB data for the year, which witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Out of the total victims, 25,498 were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, it stated.

The number of rape cases, as defined in the Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018, and 32,559 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was 38,947, according to NCRB data from corresponding years.

Among states and Union Territories, the maximum of 5,310 rape cases were lodged in Rajasthan in 2020 followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,769), Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061), and Assam (1,657).

National capital Delhi logged 997 such cases during the year, the data showed Of the total crimes against women last year, the maximum 1,11,549 were under the category ''cruelty by husband or relatives'', while there were 62,300 cases of kidnapping and abduction also, it showed.

Besides rape, there were 85,392 cases of ''assault to outrage modesty" and 3,741 cases of ''attempt to commit rape'', the NCRB data showed.

There were 105 cases of acid attack logged across the country during 2020, it added.

India also recorded 6,966 cases of dowry deaths with 7,045 victims last year, the data showed.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analyzing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and by special and local laws in the country.

