Left Menu

Average 77 rape cases daily in 2020; crimes against women down from 2019: NCRB data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:06 IST
Average 77 rape cases daily in 2020; crimes against women down from 2019: NCRB data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 77 rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totaling 28,046 such incidents during the year, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data issued on Wednesday showed.

Overall, 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the country last year, down from 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the NCRB, which functions under the Union home ministry, stated.

Of the total cases of crimes against women in 2020, there were 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims, according to the NCRB data for the year, which witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Out of the total victims, 25,498 were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, it stated.

The number of rape cases, as defined in the Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018, and 32,559 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was 38,947, according to NCRB data from corresponding years.

Among states and Union Territories, the maximum of 5,310 rape cases were lodged in Rajasthan in 2020 followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,769), Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061), and Assam (1,657).

National capital Delhi logged 997 such cases during the year, the data showed Of the total crimes against women last year, the maximum 1,11,549 were under the category ''cruelty by husband or relatives'', while there were 62,300 cases of kidnapping and abduction also, it showed.

Besides rape, there were 85,392 cases of ''assault to outrage modesty" and 3,741 cases of ''attempt to commit rape'', the NCRB data showed.

There were 105 cases of acid attack logged across the country during 2020, it added.

India also recorded 6,966 cases of dowry deaths with 7,045 victims last year, the data showed.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analyzing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and by special and local laws in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021