Left Menu

MP reports seven new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 124

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,367 on Wednesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:25 IST
MP reports seven new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 124
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,367 on Wednesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added. The overall recovery count is now 7,81,726, while there are 124 active cases in the state, he said. As 65,571 swab samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,75,90,885, the official added.

A total of 5,28,63,225 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, including 6,91,063 on Wednesday alone, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,367, new cases 7, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 7,81,726, active cases 124, total tests 1,75,90,885.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021