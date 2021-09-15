Maharashtra logs 3,783 COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths, 4,364 recoveries

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,783 new coronavirus cases and 56 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 65,07,930 and the toll to 1,38,277, a health department official said.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal rise as compared to Tuesday, when the state had reported 3,530 COVID-19 cases and 52 fatalities.

The official said 4,364 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,17,070 and leaving Maharashtra with 49,034 active cases.

The state has 2,87,356 people in home quarantine and another 1,926 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.07 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,63,61,089 after 1,35,785 samples, the lowest in recent weeks, were examined in the last 24 hours, he said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,07,930; new cases 3,783; deaths 1,38,277; recoveries 63,17,070; active cases 49,034; total tests 5,63,61,089.

