Number of French COVID-19 patients in ICU units fall below 2,000
The number of French patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with COVID-19 has fallen below 2,000 for the first time since Aug. 17, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The number of patients in ICU units with the disease reached 1,959 on Wednesday, down 41 from Tuesday.
