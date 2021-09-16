UK defence industry will get a boost from Australia submarine pact, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 12:56 IST
Britain's defence industry will get a boost from a new nuclear submarine pact to share U.S. and British technology with Australia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.
Wallace said the pact was not a "betrayal" of the French, whose own submarine contract with Australia was cancelled.
"There will be a boost for the British defence industry in this collaboration because we have sub-systems that Australia doesn't have that we will be able to offer into that"," Wallace told the BBC.
