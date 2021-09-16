Odisha records 580 new COVID-19 cases; over 66 lakh people fully vaccinated

Seventy-seven children are among the 580 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, pushing the tally to 10,18,298, a health department official said.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents stands at 13.2 per cent, he said.

Four fresh fatalities in the state raised the toll to 8,118, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 261, followed by Cuttack at 87. The two districts together accounted for 60 per cent of the new cases.

Eight districts -- Boudh, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada -- did not report any new case in the past 24 hours.

Of the 580 cases, 336 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing. Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Cuttack and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur.

Odisha currently has 5,963 active cases, while as many as 10,04,164 patients, including 561 on Wednesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha’s positivity rate clocked 5.34 per cent.

Over 1.90 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 60,722 on Wednesday. As many as 66,77,109 people in the coastal state have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

