Left Menu

Odisha records 580 new COVID-19 cases; over 66 lakh people fully vaccinated

The two districts together accounted for 60 per cent of the new cases.Eight districts -- Boudh, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada -- did not report any new case in the past 24 hours.Of the 580 cases, 336 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 16-09-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:23 IST
Odisha records 580 new COVID-19 cases; over 66 lakh people fully vaccinated
  • Country:
  • India

Seventy-seven children are among the 580 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Thursday, pushing the tally to 10,18,298, a health department official said.

The rate of infection among children and adolescents stands at 13.2 per cent, he said.

Four fresh fatalities in the state raised the toll to 8,118, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 261, followed by Cuttack at 87. The two districts together accounted for 60 per cent of the new cases.

Eight districts -- Boudh, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada -- did not report any new case in the past 24 hours.

Of the 580 cases, 336 were reported from quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing. Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Cuttack and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur.

Odisha currently has 5,963 active cases, while as many as 10,04,164 patients, including 561 on Wednesday, have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha’s positivity rate clocked 5.34 per cent.

Over 1.90 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 60,722 on Wednesday. As many as 66,77,109 people in the coastal state have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021