Malaysia reopens resort island as vaccinations rise

Hundreds of holiday-makers flocked to Malaysias northern resort island of Langkawi as it reopened Thursday to fully vaccinated travelers. Langkawi is the first holiday destination in the country to welcome visitors as part of a domestic tourism bubble. Local media said airline tickets have been snapped up, with 19 flights carrying holiday-makers due to arrive in Langkawi on Thursday.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 14:37 IST
Hundreds of holiday-makers flocked to Malaysia's northern resort island of Langkawi as it reopened Thursday to fully vaccinated travelers. Langkawi is the first-holiday destination in the country to welcome visitors as part of a domestic tourism bubble. If successful, it could see other holiday destinations the following suit in a bid to revive the economy. Malaysia has reported more than 2 million infections while deaths have surged above 21,000 despite a lockdown in June. But vaccination has also picked up the pace, with three-quarters of the country's adult population fully inoculated. The government says a lockdown is no longer feasible and that Malaysians have to learn to live with the virus, which will soon be treated as endemic. Restrictions have been loosened recently and Langkawi was allowed to reopen with strict health protocols. Travelers older than 7 must test negative for COVID-19 before arriving on the island. Local media said airline tickets have been snapped up, with 19 flights carrying holiday-makers due to arrive in Langkawi on Thursday. Ferries carrying hundreds of passengers were also headed to the island, which reportedly expects to welcome 400,000 visitors by the year's end.

