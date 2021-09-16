Swedish PM says children aged 12-15 will be offered COVID vaccine
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden will offer vaccines to children aged 12 to 15 years later this autumn, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday. "It lowers the risk for severe and serious disease and the risk that you miss school," Lofven told a news conference.
More than 80% of Swedes aged 16 and above - the group eligible for the vaccines - have had one shot and almost 75% are fully vaccinated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedes
- Lofven
- Sweden
- Stefan Lofven
Advertisement