Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena tests positive for COVID-19

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old Mizo National Front (MNF) leader told PTI over the phone that he had his sample tested after he developed symptoms and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday through an RT-PCR test.

Vanlalvena said that he has isolated himself in Mizoram House at Chanakyapuri in Delhi. According to him, he has a mild fever and body ache. ''I am now under isolation at Mizoram house. I have mild symptoms like light fever, nasal congestion, and body ache. But I am out of danger,'' he told PTI from Delhi.

Vanlalvena is currently camping at the national capital to meet Union Ministers and other officials over the Myanmar refugee issue. ''I have already taken appointments to meet Union Ministers and other officials at the Centre. I hope I test negative soon to meet them in time,'' he said. Meanwhile, one more person has succumbed to COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, which took the death toll to 251.

At least 925 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care facilities during the day, according to a government bulletin.

The state on Thursday reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 75,470.

Mizoram now has 13,047 active COVID-19 cases while 62,172 people have already recovered from the infection.

