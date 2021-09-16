Left Menu

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena tests positive for COVID-19

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has tested positive for COVID-19.The 51-year-old Mizo National Front MNF leader told PTI over the phone that he had his sample tested after he developed symptoms and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday through an RT-PCR test.Vanlalvena said that he has isolated himself in Mizoram House at Chanakyapuri in Delhi.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:30 IST
Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old Mizo National Front (MNF) leader told PTI over the phone that he had his sample tested after he developed symptoms and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday through an RT-PCR test.

Vanlalvena said that he has isolated himself in Mizoram House at Chanakyapuri in Delhi. According to him, he has a mild fever and body ache. ''I am now under isolation at Mizoram house. I have mild symptoms like light fever, nasal congestion, and body ache. But I am out of danger,'' he told PTI from Delhi.

Vanlalvena is currently camping at the national capital to meet Union Ministers and other officials over the Myanmar refugee issue. ''I have already taken appointments to meet Union Ministers and other officials at the Centre. I hope I test negative soon to meet them in time,'' he said. Meanwhile, one more person has succumbed to COVID-19 in Mizoram on Thursday, which took the death toll to 251.

At least 925 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care facilities during the day, according to a government bulletin.

The state on Thursday reported 1,402 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 75,470.

Mizoram now has 13,047 active COVID-19 cases while 62,172 people have already recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021