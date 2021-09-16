United says about 90% staff vaccinated ahead of company deadline

Left Menu

United Airlines Holding Inc said on Thursday 95% of its management was fully vaccinated and about 90% of all employees had uploaded proof of shots ahead of the company's Sept. Chicago, Illinois-based United said nearly 20,000 employees have uploaded their records since the company announced https://reut.rs/3Eyql0K its mandatory vaccination policy last month. Those uploading their vaccination card before Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:55 IST
United Airlines Holding Inc said on Thursday 95% of its management was fully vaccinated and about 90% of all employees had uploaded proof of shots ahead of the company's Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination. United has taken a tough stance on employees who decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S. carrier in early August to announce it would mandate vaccines for employees.

Last week, United said employees who receive religious exemptions https://reut.rs/3En1P2i from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on temporary, unpaid personal leave from Oct. 2. Chicago, Illinois-based United said nearly 20,000 employees have uploaded their records since the company announced https://reut.rs/3Eyql0K its mandatory vaccination policy last month.

Those uploading their vaccination card before Sept. 20 will be eligible for an additional day of pay. The Biden administration said earlier this week that most federal employees must be fully vaccinated https://reut.rs/3ChAyfT against COVID-19 no later than Nov. 22, pushing large employers to have their workers inoculated or tested weekly.

