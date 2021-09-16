UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths

Britain reported 26,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday. However, the government said the latest figures did not include statistics from Scotland due to a technical issue which had affected the availability of data.

