Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,117 new cases

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 73 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,117 from 4,830. Italy has registered 130,167 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.62 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,018 on Thursday, down from 4,128 a day earlier. There were 30 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 32 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 531 from a previous 540.

Some 306,267 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 317,666, the health ministry said.

