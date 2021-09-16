Left Menu

T'gana legislature to meet from Sept 24

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:45 IST
The monsoon session of the Telangana Legislature would commence from September 24.

''The state Legislative Assembly and Council sessions will start from September 24,'' a CMO release said on Thursday.

The last session of the state legislature was held in March this year. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet held a meeting today and decided to allocate 15 per cent of liquor shops to Goud community and 10 and five per cent respectively to SCs and STs from next year, the release said.

The decision was taken as per an assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the past, it said.

The cabinet also discussed the COVID-19 situation and health officials informed the meeting that there has been no rise in virus cases since schools and colleges have been reopened (on September 1) and that the situation is under control.

They said two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. While 1,45,19,909 have received the first dose, 55,36,250 have received both the doses.

Noting that a special vaccination drive began on Thursday, the meeting directed the officials and public representatives to be prepared to administer about three lakh jabs every day, it said.

Officials also informed the Cabinet meeting that they are prepared to deal with the situation if children are hit by the infection.

The cabinet directed the health officials to devise comprehensive plans for full development of health infrastructure in the state and to present them before the next meeting.

Among several other decisions, the cabinet appointed a sub-committee, headed by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, to review the problems and needs of traffic police stations in the newly-formed districts and other police stations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

