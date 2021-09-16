Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 31 new cases, zero death

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:05 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,04,988 on Thursday with the addition of 31 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,559, he said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,077 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals, while 17 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The state now has 352 active cases.

“Kondagaon district saw 11 new cases and Balodabazar 4. No fresh cases were reported in 15 districts, including Raipur and Durg on Thursday while four districts in the state have no active cases,” he said.

With 27,446 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far went up to 1,27,63,223, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,988, new cases 31, death toll 13,559, recoveries 9,91,077, active cases 352, total tests 1,27,63,223.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

