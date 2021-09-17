Left Menu

U.S. shipping 2.58 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 02:29 IST
The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday.

The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said.

