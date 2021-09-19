Left Menu

TN govt to hold Annadanam in temples from Monday to Thursday

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:34 IST
TN govt to hold Annadanam in temples from Monday to Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government will do away with the present system of distribution of food packets, as part of the Annadanam scheme in temples to devotees and serve them in the shrines starting Monday, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department said.

The day-long Annadanam scheme launched in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temples in Tiruchendur and Tiruttani and the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariyamman shrine last week has been well received, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Annadanam in temples was implemented through food packets which will now be restricted only to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the Minister's office said in a release on Sunday.

From September 20 onwards, Annadanam will be conducted in temples where it is being done already, adhering to covid-19 protocols, from Monday to Thursday and food will be served to the devotees, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021