TN govt to hold Annadanam in temples from Monday to Thursday

The Tamil Nadu government will do away with the present system of distribution of food packets, as part of the Annadanam scheme in temples to devotees and serve them in the shrines starting Monday, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department said.

The day-long Annadanam scheme launched in Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temples in Tiruchendur and Tiruttani and the Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariyamman shrine last week has been well received, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Annadanam in temples was implemented through food packets which will now be restricted only to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the Minister's office said in a release on Sunday.

From September 20 onwards, Annadanam will be conducted in temples where it is being done already, adhering to covid-19 protocols, from Monday to Thursday and food will be served to the devotees, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)