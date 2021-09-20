UP: Certificate shows local BJP leader given 5 doses of Covid vaccine, 6th scheduled; probe ordered

The vaccination certificate of a BJP booth level leader here wrongly shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for the sixth, with officials saying it appears to be a case of ''mischief'' and conspiracy. The case was reported from Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded.

He said the certificate shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He accused the health department of negligence and filed a complaint following which, the officials said, a probe has been launched. Singh said he got his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8. However, when he got his certificate downloaded from the official portal, it showed five jabs already administered and the sixth scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022. He said the certificate shows his first dose on March 16, the second on May 8, the third on May 15 and both fourth and fifth on September 15.

When contacted, Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan said this maybe a first case of somebody being registered more than two times for the vaccine.

''Prime facie, it is case of mischief and conspiracy,'' he told PTI. ''Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this.'' He said the district immunisation officer Praveen Gautam has been asked to probe the matter.

