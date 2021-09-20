Left Menu

Britain reports 36,100 new COVID cases, 49 deaths on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 36,100 daily COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to official data.

Total cases in the last seven days have fallen 12% on the previous seven days, while the number of deaths was broadly flat, the data showed.

