Britain reports 36,100 new COVID cases, 49 deaths on Monday

Britain reported 36,100 daily COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to official data.

Total cases in the last seven days have fallen 12% on the previous seven days, while the number of deaths was broadly flat, the data showed.

