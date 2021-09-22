Spain to donate 15 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX

Spain will donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean and a further 7.5 million to sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

The latest pledge increases Spain's overall commitment to the COVAX vaccine sharing programme to 30 million doses, Sanchez told reporters before appearing at the U.N General Assembly in New York.

