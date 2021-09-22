Spain to donate 15 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses via COVAX
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:19 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain will donate 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean and a further 7.5 million to sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.
The latest pledge increases Spain's overall commitment to the COVAX vaccine sharing programme to 30 million doses, Sanchez told reporters before appearing at the U.N General Assembly in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Sanchez
- Latin America
- Spain
- COVAX
- Caribbean
- Africa
- Pedro Sanchez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Climate action: Guterres hails Latin American and Caribbean leadership
Soccer-Fornals and Torres goals give Spain victory in Kosovo
COVAX vaccine 2021 delivery target cut to 1.425 billion doses
COVID-19: ‘Unacceptable’ deals and delays, hampering lifesaving COVAX deliveries
COVAX vaccine 2021 delivery target cut to 1.425 bln doses