U.S. providing over $290 mln in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen -Blinken
The United States is providing more than $290 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, part of an additional $600 billion in new donations globally.
"The United States remains committed to delivering aid to the most vulnerable in Yemen, and calls for an end to obstructions and bureaucratic hurdles," Blinken said in a statement. He urged donor nations to fulfill their pledges as soon as possible.
