Health News Roundup: Brazil's Bolsonaro in COVID isolation after trip to U.N.; Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Brazil's Bolsonaro in COVID isolation after trip to U.N.

President Jair Bolsonaro, just back from the United Nations, isolated himself at home on Wednesday and canceled a trip after his health minister tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay in quarantine in New York. Brazil's health regulator Anvisa recommended that the entire presidential delegation to the U.N. General Assembly remain in isolation and undergo more tests. Bolsonaro's only appointment on Wednesday was changed to a remote meeting.

Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding

Leaders from developing nations warned the U.N. General Assembly this week that COVID-19 vaccine hoarding by wealthy countries left the door open for the emergence of new coronavirus variants even as infections already increase in many places. The Philippines warned of a "man-made drought" of vaccines in poor countries, Peru said international solidarity had failed and Ghana lamented vaccine nationalism. The United Nations chief described the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as an "obscenity."

Explainer - Here's what we know about how U.S. will lift travel restrictions

President Joe Biden's administration plans to ease in early November COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions that have barred people from much of the world from entering the United States starting in early 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still must issue a formal order that will provide details on the new rules and when they will begin.

Japan to double COVID-19 vaccine donations to other countries to 60 million doses

Japan plans to give other countries 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday, doubling the target from the previous pledge of 30 million doses. "Today, I am pleased to announce that, with additional contributions, Japan will provide up to approximately 60 million doses of vaccine in total," Suga said in a pre-recorded video message at the U.S.-hosted Global COVID-19 Summit.

U.S. CDC advisers could vote on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster on Thursday

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel could vote on the use of a third shot of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, an agency official said at a public meeting of the panel on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting on Sept 22-23 to weigh which populations would most benefit from a third shot as it awaits a decision on authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Severe COVID-19 may "trip off" immune self-attacks

Uganda loosens anti-coronavirus restrictions as pandemic ebbs

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday eased anti-coronavirus restrictions, including allowing resumption of education for universities and other post-secondary institutions, citing a decline in infections in the country. The east African country started experiencing a second wave of the pandemic around May, shortly after authorities announced detection of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

England's top medic says COVID-19 transmission highest in children

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday that COVID-19 transmission was currently highest in 12- to 15-year-olds, and that almost all unvaccinated children would get infected at some point. All those in the 12-15 age bracket in England are to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after Whitty and his colleagues said last week that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education.

Italy triples pledge to provide other nations with COVID-19 vaccines

Italy plans to give other countries 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the year, three times its original pledge, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. In a video message to a U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 Summit, Draghi said his government had previously promised to donate 15 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

