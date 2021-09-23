Brazil registers 36,473 new coronavirus cases and 876 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 04:27 IST
Brazil had 36,473 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 876 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The South American country has now registered 21,283,567 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 592,316, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
