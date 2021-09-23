Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases
Singapore's health ministry reported 1,504 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
A recent rise in cases after the relaxation of some coronavirus measures has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against the virus.
