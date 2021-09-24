Left Menu

Singapore to tighten COVID-19 curbs after rise in infections

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Singapore said on Friday it will tighten COVID-19 curbs from next week to limit social gatherings to two people and make working from home a default, in a bid to contain a spike in infections and reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

Authorities said cases have increased more rapidly than had been expected, while the city-state's vaccination rate has plateaued after hitting about 82%, one of the highest rates in the world.

To further protect its population, the Southeast Asia nation is also expanding its booster vaccine shot program to cover those aged 50 to 59 years, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

