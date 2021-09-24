Singapore to tighten COVID-19 curbs after rise in infections

Singapore said on Friday it will tighten COVID-19 curbs from next week to limit social gatherings to two people and make working from home a default, in a bid to contain a spike in infections and reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

Authorities said cases have increased more rapidly than had been expected, while the city-state's vaccination rate has plateaued after hitting about 82%, one of the highest rates in the world.

To further protect its population, the Southeast Asia nation is also expanding its booster vaccine shot program to cover those aged 50 to 59 years, the health ministry said.

