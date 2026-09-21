ADB’s $6 Billion Ocean Plan Puts Southeast Asia’s Food, Jobs and Coasts at Its Heart

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced plans to mobilize up to $6 billion through 2030 to protect Southeast Asia's seas and strengthen the industries and communities that depend on them. The funding initiative connects ocean health with everyday concerns across the region, from the fish people buy for dinner and the jobs that support coastal households to the ports that move goods and the infrastructure that helps protect homes from flooding.

ADB President Masato Kanda announced the ASEAN Blue Economy Initiative at the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Ministers' Meeting in Metro Manila, chaired by Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Cristina Roque. Running from 2026 to 2030, the initiative forms part of the $30 billion that ADB pledged in May to mobilize for ASEAN priorities by the end of the decade, placing marine protection within the bank's broader support for the region's economic development.

What happens at sea reaches the family table

Southeast Asia produces about one-fifth of the world's fisheries and aquaculture output, making healthy marine ecosystems essential to food supplies and the incomes of people who catch, farm, process and sell seafood. Ports, coastal logistics and tourism extend that dependence far beyond fishing communities, supporting trade and employment across economies whose prosperity is closely tied to the sea. Degrading ecosystems, accumulating plastic waste and mounting fishing pressure are eroding the natural resources behind those activities, putting livelihoods and food production under growing strain.

"The ocean is not just an environmental priority; it is the economic foundation of Southeast Asia," Kanda said, describing how marine damage reaches fishing nets, family meals and flooded doorsteps. Modeled estimates put expected coastal flood damage across Southeast Asia at about $11.5 billion a year, illustrating the scale of the exposure facing coastal communities and businesses. ADB's planned support covers restoring fisheries, building resilient coastal infrastructure and stopping waste before it enters the water, linking environmental recovery with practical protection for people and their incomes.

Turning a regional framework into investment

The initiative supports the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework and its Implementation Plan for 2026–2030, with work organized around three areas. One focuses on strengthening policies, institutions and data so that investment rests on credible information and effective public systems. Another expands investment in priority sectors, including fisheries, aquaculture, coastal resilience and port-linked value chains, addressing the economic activities and infrastructure that connect marine resources with markets, businesses and jobs.

Reducing marine pollution is the third area, with circular economy solutions and innovative financing intended to attract private capital. Circular approaches keep materials in use and reduce the amount discarded as waste, giving pollution prevention a place alongside investment in fisheries and coastal infrastructure. The commitment to mobilize up to $6 billion describes the scale of financing ADB plans to bring together through 2030, with private investment forming part of the initiative's financing approach.

Cleaner seas depend on what happens inland

Water and solid-waste systems upstream will receive attention because much of the pollution reaching the sea starts inland, making waste management away from the coast an essential part of protecting marine ecosystems. The initiative builds on ADB's established role as ASEAN's development finance partner and adviser, alongside a comprehensive support package for the Philippines during its 2026 ASEAN chairship. Its central promise is to connect regional cooperation and investment with the needs of communities whose food, work and security depend on healthier seas.