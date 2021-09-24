Left Menu

MP: 30 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mhow cantonment in 24 hrs

At least 30 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Mhow cantonment area in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. As per a health bulletin, the district has recorded 1,53,140 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,391 casualties.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 16:34 IST
MP: 30 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mhow cantonment in 24 hrs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 30 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the Mhow cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. While the infected persons are asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are being treated at the Mhow military hospital, nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19, Dr. Amit Malakar said.

The health authorities were alerted after as many as 30 cases emerged from the area in 24 hours, the official said.

Without revealing much about the patients, Malakar said the infected persons have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and had traveled to Mhow from different parts of the country.

A total of 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Indore district in the last 24 hours, of which 30 were from the Mhow cantonment area alone.

Indore was once the worst affected district in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a health bulletin, the district has recorded 1,53,140 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,391 casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021