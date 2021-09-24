Mexico to use Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on at-risk kids
24-09-2021
The COVID-19 vaccine by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17, Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Friday.
Mexico is expanding its vaccine campaign to children with health issues that make them vulnerable to the virus.
