Mexico to use Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on at-risk kids

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The COVID-19 vaccine by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12-17, Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell said on Friday.

Mexico is expanding its vaccine campaign to children with health issues that make them vulnerable to the virus.

